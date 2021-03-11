Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Increases By 350.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

