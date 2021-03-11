Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Declines By 79.8%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

