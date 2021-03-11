Short Interest in Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Declines By 78.8%

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPOC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,204. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

