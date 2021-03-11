Short Interest in Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Declines By 78.8%

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPOC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,204. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile
Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Parry Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Parry Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.