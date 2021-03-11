Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 450.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $69.67.
Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
