Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 450.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.