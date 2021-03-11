Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Rises By 450.0%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

LEFUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

