Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rises By 300.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY remained flat at $$135.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

