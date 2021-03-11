Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Decreases By 76.1%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 568,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the February 11th total of 2,372,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $$9.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

