Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Decreases By 76.0%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

