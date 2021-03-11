Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Rises By 2,266.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,972,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,036,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,998,016. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the product research and development of hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented formula that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relief; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; and hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer.

