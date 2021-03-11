Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Rises By 2,266.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,972,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,036,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,998,016. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Marijuana Company of America
