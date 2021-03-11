Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 457.1%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

