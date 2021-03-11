Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 457.1%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
