Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 80.1%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 11th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

