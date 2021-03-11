Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Increases By 239.3%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 239.3% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$11.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

