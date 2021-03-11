Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Increases By 239.3%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 239.3% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$11.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
Metro Company Profile
