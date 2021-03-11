Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 84.7%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 11th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE IIF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 164.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

