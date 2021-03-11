Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Rises By 334.6%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 334.6% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYMX stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,491. Mymetics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines.

