Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Rises By 516.4%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 516.4% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,245,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 518,533 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 686,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 685,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter.

NHF opened at $11.31 on Thursday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

