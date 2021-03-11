Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Rises By 433.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

