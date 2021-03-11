Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Rises By 433.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.