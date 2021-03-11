Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 248.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the February 11th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 9,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $79,290.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

