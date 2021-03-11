Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 90.9%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,871. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.