Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 90.9%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,871. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
