Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Drops By 84.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,909. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 234,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

