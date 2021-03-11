Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Increases By 750.0%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

