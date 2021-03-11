Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Increases By 280.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.