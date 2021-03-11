Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Increases By 280.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
