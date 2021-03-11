Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Expands By 491.7%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 491.7% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

OSRAM Licht stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. OSRAM Licht has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

