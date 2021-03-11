Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Drops By 82.1%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 29,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,130. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
