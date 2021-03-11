Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rises By 436.0%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 436.0% from the February 11th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of PZG opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.