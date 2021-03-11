Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 95.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Parks! America stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,035. Parks! America has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
About Parks! America
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.