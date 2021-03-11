Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 95.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parks! America stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,035. Parks! America has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Parks! America alerts:

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.