Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 73.9%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

