Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rises By 400.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PFBX opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.57.
About Peoples Financial
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.