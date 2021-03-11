Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rises By 400.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFBX opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

