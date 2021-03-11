Short Interest in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Declines By 93.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 11th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 5,363,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,416,252. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

