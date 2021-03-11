Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Declines By 75.6%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 11th total of 156,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FENG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 3,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

