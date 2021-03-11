Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Grows By 263.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 47,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

