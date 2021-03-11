Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Expands By 739.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 739.6% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 532,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,636. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.