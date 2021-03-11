Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Expands By 739.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 739.6% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 532,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,636. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.