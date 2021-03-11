Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 368.4%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

USMC stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.