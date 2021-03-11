Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases By 1,416.7%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,416.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PY opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

