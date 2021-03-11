Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 97.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the February 11th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 40,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

