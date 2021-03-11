Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Increases By 344.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, an increase of 344.0% from the February 11th total of 192,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

