Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Decreases By 75.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS QBAK opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Qualstar Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.