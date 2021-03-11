Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Decreases By 75.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS QBAK opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

