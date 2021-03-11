Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Grows By 395.5%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

