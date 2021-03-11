Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Increases By 650.0%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.