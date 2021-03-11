Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Increases By 309.8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the February 11th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

