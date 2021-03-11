Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 78.5%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the February 11th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 45.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.