Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Rises By 450.0%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

