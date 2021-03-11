Short Interest in Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Increases By 343.5%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Route1 stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

