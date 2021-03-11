Short Interest in Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Increases By 343.5%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Route1 stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.86.
Route1 Company Profile
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.