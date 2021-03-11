Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Decreases By 85.7%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Safeplus International stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. Safeplus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Get Safeplus International alerts:

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.