Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Decreases By 85.7%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Safeplus International stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. Safeplus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
About Safeplus International
