Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Rises By 671.4%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the February 11th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

