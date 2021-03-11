Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Rises By 671.4%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the February 11th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCKT stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
