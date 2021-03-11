Short Interest in South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 98.7%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 11th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STSBF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 18,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,040. South Star Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About South Star Mining

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

