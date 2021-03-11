Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Rises By 268.2%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 268.2% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Standard Metals Processing stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,104. Standard Metals Processing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

