Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Rises By 268.2%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 268.2% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Standard Metals Processing stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,104. Standard Metals Processing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Standard Metals Processing
