Short Interest in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Grows By 422.2%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the February 11th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Starboard Value Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.