Short Interest in Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Declines By 90.1%

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 11th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,383,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,511. Stevia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

