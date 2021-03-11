Short Interest in Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Declines By 90.1%

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 11th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,383,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,511. Stevia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Stevia
