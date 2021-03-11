Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Declines By 91.9%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUOPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

SUOPY remained flat at $$47.51 on Thursday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Sumco has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

