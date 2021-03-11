Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rises By 328.3%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the February 11th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,938. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $103,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.